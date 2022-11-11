Bold action needed on food prices and supermarket profits - Green Party

Friday, 11 November, 2022 - 13:12

Supermarkets are profiteering from families struggling to put food on the table.

"The Government needs to stand up to big corporations making huge profits off the backs of families struggling to put food on the table," says Ricardo Menéndez March, spokesperson for commerce and consumer affairs.

The latest Stats NZ data shows food prices have increased 10.1 percent over the last 12 months.

"Everyone should have enough to be able to afford healthy nutritious food.

"But right now, people are being forced to stretch grocery budgets further and further, with families on the lowest incomes hit the hardest.

"And yet, as thousands of kids are forced to go hungry, supermarkets are raking in an excess profit of more than $1 million per day.

"Much of this profit is ending up in the pockets of supermarket executives and shareholders.

"The Government has the ability to take action and make a real difference to communities all around Aotearoa.

"An excess profits tax is the simplest and most effective way to do this.

"It will ensure supermarkets pay their fair share and enable the Government to provide immediate relief to people who are struggling to put food on the table.

"In addition to this immediate relief, the Government also needs to boost people’s incomes, including those who rely on benefits to make ends meet.

"The Green Party is the only party committed to a fair and progressive tax system where the wealthiest pay their fair share so we can fund strong public services and ensure those with the least have enough to live on.

"Finally, we need a long-term food strategy to ensure the people who produce, distribute and consume food - rather than the demands of global markets and profit hungry corporations - are at the heart of food systems and policies," says Ricardo Menéndez March.