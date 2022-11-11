Government tourism policy all hydrogen and hot air - National Party

Friday, 11 November, 2022 - 14:27

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash’s plan for $54 million earmarked to support the tourism sector is little more than hot air, National’s Tourism spokesperson Todd McClay says.

"After sitting on his hands for months as many tourism companies struggle, Tourism Minister Stuart Nash has finally announced how the Government will allocate $54 million for the sector.

"The news will come as little relief though, because all Mr Nash can come up with is a vague idea about clean buses and electronic plugs.

"When asked this morning on Newstalk ZB about what would drive innovation in tourism and bring more visitors to New Zealand, Mr Nash said hydrogen buses and charging stations at camping grounds.

"Tourism businesses have done it extremely hard over the last three years. Many are carrying debt and don’t have enough staff to keep the doors open.

"After telling the industry he doesn’t want backpackers and refusing to even talk to the Immigration Minister about visitor visa delays, Mr Nash’s idea of what projects would be ‘transformative’ just show utterly how out of touch he is with the industry.

"Visitors choose New Zealand as a holiday destination because of the innovative things they can do here. From Skyline in Rotorua and Queenstown, to our geothermal attractions, Crankworx, mountain biking and MÄori culture the private sector has demonstrated they have the ideas to take New Zealand tourism forward.

"But Mr Nash's hydrogen buses are a non-starter. He needs to urgently come up with a practical idea about how to offer support to the sector."