Increase in opposition to three waters with 7 in 10 Kiwis against - poll

Sunday, 13 November, 2022 - 06:00

NEW POLL - Increase in Opposition to Three Waters with 7 in 10 Kiwis Against A new Taxpayers' Union Curia poll has found that 7 in 10 Kiwis who expressed a preference oppose the Government's Three Waters reforms.

60% of respondents were opposed compared to 23% in support while 18% were unsure. This is a marked shift in public opinion since the start of the year when the same question was asked in February where 40% of respondents were opposed compared to 29% in favour and 31% unsure.

It comes as the Select Committee considering the bill published its report on Friday, which fails to address the key concerns around local accountability and control that were raised by the majority of submitters in the consultation.

Taxpayers' Union Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves, says:

"This poll just goes to show how out of step with public opinion the Government is on its Three Waters reform proposals.

"No one disputes that water reform is needed, but whatever model is adopted needs to retain local ownership, control and accountability. Councils should be supported to enter into voluntary arrangements with other councils to deliver better water infrastructure while still being fully accountable to their ratepayers through the ballot box.

"The Government should accept that its own proposals do not command public support. It should instead work with the mayors of Auckland and Christchurch, and Communities for Local Democracy representing 31 councils, who have both offered pragmatic proposals that would enhance service and affordability but retain localism and democratic accountability."