'Govt must rule out confiscating local parks' - SIMON WATTS

Sunday, 13 November, 2022 - 09:40

Labour's Three Waters reforms are now taking control of much more than local water assets, with the Government now eyeing up community parks and reserves, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says.

"Provisions in the Water Service Entities Bill suggest that ownership of some community parks and reserves that link to the stormwater system, like Waitangi Park in Wellington, will be taken out of the hands of the local council and given to the mega water entities.

"These public spaces are crucial parts of community life. It’s where kids play rugby and soccer, families have picnics, and dog owners take their pets for a run-around.

"Their control and management should be with communities, not co-governed and within unaccountable mega entities.

"The lack of clarity around what assets will and won't be confiscated from community control is just another example of the incompetence of these broken reforms and how Labour can't be trusted.

"National is calling on the Local Government Minister to rule out transferring any local parks and reserves to these new mega entities as part of its Three Waters reforms."

Attached: Relevant provision in the Water Service Entities Bill