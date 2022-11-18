Kainga Ora could do better. And it should - APIA

Friday, 18 November, 2022 - 11:10

The Auckland Property Investors Association Incorporated ("APIA") is urging the government to abandon plans to extend its own Healthy Homes Standards deadline for Kāinga Ora rentals.

The Healthy Homes Standards became law in 2019 to overhaul the poor standard of rental housing quality in New Zealand. The Standards require:

Private rentals to comply within 90 days of any new tenancy from July 2021, and Kāinga Ora and registered Community Housing Provider rentals to comply by July 2023.

From July 2024, all rentals must meet the Standards.

Yesterday, the government confirmed that it is actively considering granting itself an extension.

"This is a slap in the face for private landlords," says APIA president Kristin Sutherland. Private landlords have made significant progress towards full compliance despite increased tax burden, inflating costs, anaemic rent growth and a host of COVID-related residual issues. "And we are doing all that without the powers and levers of government." Sutherland continues, "It is an insult to the ingenuity and resilience of the private rental sector to see the government lowering its own standards."

But what is more insidious to Sutherland is the continued assault on the dignity and well-being of social housing tenants. "Why should anyone suffer an unhealthy home for simply renting from the state? Kāinga Ora tenants are not second-class renters. There should enjoy the same benefits and opportunities as their private market counterparts."

While Sutherland accepts that barriers to compliance exist in the post-COVID environment, she is unimpressed by the government's approach.

"Extending the deadline is a cop-out when the government should have a problem-solving mindset. It can do many things to mitigate or even overcome supply and labour challenges, such as tax incentives, job programmes, procurement contracts and immigration rules. It should explore these avenues instead of just taking the easy way out when the going gets hard."

The Association was one of the first to publicly support the Healthy Homes Standards when they became law in 2019. It supports private landlords' compliance with educational workshops and group procurement agreements.