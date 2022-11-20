Dr James McDowall shows up other candidates in Q+A debate - David Seymour

Sunday, 20 November, 2022 - 09:53

Dr James McDowall is the clear winner of the televised debate for Hamilton West candidates on Q+A this morning.

"James has gone out there and shown up the other candidates. He has proven that Hamilton West needs real change and he’s the candidate who will deliver it," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"Unlike the other candidates he is clear in his position on co-government, hasn’t protested against his own party, and has real solutions for problems like crime, workforce shortages, and infrastructure."

"The people of Hamilton West deserve more than empty political promises that end up falling through. ACT promises rational solutions that achieve results," says Dr James McDowall.

"Today’s debate showed that ACT is the only party with a credible solution to the cost of living crisis in Hamilton. Labour’s candidate said "prices are outrageous" but couldn’t pose a single solution, National’s candidate didn’t even know whether his party would remove the 39% tax bracket or not, Dr Sharma doesn’t have a single policy.

"In contrast ACT has a fully-costed alternative budget that shows how the Government could reduce spending without touching any frontline services, and then deliver significant tax cuts to middle income New Zealanders. Under ACT’s fully costed tax changes from our alternative budget a sole parent with two children earning $70,000 would save $2,276.

"Instead of forcing Hamilton City Council to come begging for special funds from the Government, ACT’s GST Sharing policy would provide the city with much needed infrastructure funding. This is also a Member’s Bill currently before Parliament from ACT Housing spokesperson Brooke van Velden, Hamilton would get an annual amount of around $145 million to spend on infrastructure.

"Residents also feel like they have been forgotten in the ram raid crime spree. Not a single business has been fitted out with protective equipment from the Retail Crime Prevention Programme that Labour announced six months ago. The Labour candidate says to address crime "we need to look at it holistically".

"ACT proposed ankle bracelets in our Law and Order policy document in August. Since then, the National Party has finally come round to the idea and we have plenty more policies for them where that one came from.

"Hamilton West deserves action, and I will continue to fight for it."