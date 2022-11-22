Govt driving ahead with Clean Car Standard - Michael Wood

Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 - 12:03

Following discussions with vehicle importers, the Government has confirmed the Clean Car Standard will be phased in from 1 December 2022, significantly reducing the CO2 emissions of light vehicles in New Zealand, announced Transport Minister Michael Wood.

"Emissions from our light vehicle fleet are the single largest source of transport emissions in New Zealand, thanks in part to us having some of the most fuel inefficient and emissions intensive vehicles in the OECD," Michael Wood said.

"This costs Kiwis at the pump and it’s damaging our health and the environment. We need to increase the supply of fuel-efficient vehicles and give New Zealanders more choices in the variety of low and zero emissions vehicles while also doing our bit for global climate change. The Standard will help us do this.

"From 1 January 2023 imported vehicles incur a credit or charge based on CO2 emissions. The phase-in will see the payment of charges deferred until June 2023 to ensure a smooth implementation for the industry. The system encourages importers to bring in a sufficient number of low and zero emission vehicles that attract credits to offset the charges applied to higher emitting vehicles.

"We have heard the request from the industry for a delay, and have work together to confirm a timeframe that balances a successful implementation with the need for action. This short extension gets that balance right," Michael Wood said.

The Clean Car Standard requires vehicle importers to progressively reduce the CO2 emissions of the light vehicles, both new and used, they bring into New Zealand. This is achieved by setting CO2 targets which get more ambitious year by year.

"The Clean Car Standard will encourage importers to bring in vehicles with lower emissions, that burn less fuel and will stop New Zealand being the dumping ground for the dirtiest vehicles in the world," Michael Wood said

"This is a scheme aimed at importers, not the general public who will continue to benefit from the Clean Car Discount scheme, which is seeing record numbers of electric vehicles and hybrids being imported and bought by New Zealanders. I regularly hear from importers about how the upcoming introduction of the Clean Car Standard is helping them access cleaner vehicles for the New Zealand market.

"The Standard will complement this work with greater choices for consumers.

"The Clean Car Standard is one of a number of initiatives in the Emissions Reduction Plan to reduce emissions, improving our health, our environment and our wellbeing," Michael Wood said.