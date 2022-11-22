Community Housing Aotearoa-Nga Wharerau o Aotearoa welcomes new housing regulations

Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 - 13:34

Today’s announcements from Minister of Housing Dr Megan Woods is a welcome progression on these important measures that Community Housing Aotearoa (CHA) has been providing input on for many years.

The measures, which include regulation of residential property managers, a proposed set of binding rules regarding meth residue in rentals and an extension for healthy homes standards’ compliance, progress regulations that CHA has been providing feedback on over several years.

"We welcome today’s announcements and we look forward to working with the Government on providing further input as it undertakes consultation on these new measures," said CHA chief executive Vic Crockford.

Regarding the proposed rules on what an acceptable level of methamphetamine residue is, Crockford says its pleasing to see an agreement on a scientifically-supported standard that will ensure a consistent approach by both insurers and property owners.

"The absence of clarity on meth residue has caused a lot of disruption for Community Housing Providers and so we would encourage the government to keep pushing forward with this process to give all our sector, including tenants, more certainty as quickly as possible."

The Government’s decision to regulate residential property managers is also welcome, said Crockford.

"Ensuring property managers are registered, trained and licensed, and that a process for complaints and disciplinary matters will be dealt with, through a new regulatory framework is a positive step towards ensuring every New Zealanders’ right to a decent home is upheld.

"Currently registered Community Housing Providers are regulated by the Community Housing Regulatory Authority (CHRA) and so we would also encourage an alignment in how these new regulations are applied."