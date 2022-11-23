Supporting resilient shipping infrastructure in Vanuatu - Mahuta and Sio

Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 - 12:06

The Government has announced further support to Vanuatu to assist in constructing climate-resilient wharves as part of the Vanuatu Inter-Island Shipping Support Project (VISSP).

"Aotearoa New Zealand is committed to supporting the economic recovery of our Pacific region in a way that continues to provide growth and supports climate resilience," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"New Zealand is a country in and of the Pacific. What is good for the Pacific is good for us because we know the economic and climate impacts that affect our Pacific neighbourhood, also have a direct impact on us here at home.

"Helping establish reliable and regular shipping services is vital to the economic prosperity, livelihoods and wellbeing of the people of Vanuatu.

"This work will improve inter-island connectivity, support greater access to health services, educational opportunities and markets for ni-Vanuatu living in rural and remote parts of the country.

"This announcement underlines our commitment to Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa, our Blue Pacific Continent, and efforts to achieve a prosperous, safer and more resilient Pacific region," Nanaia Mahuta said.

Associate Foreign Minister Aupito William Sio made the announcement in Port Vila, while attending the Pacific Community Ministerial Conference.

"We are contributing a further $10 million to help Vanuatu complete construction of climate resilient wharves.

"Alongside the Government of Vanuatu and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), New Zealand has been a co-financer of VISSP since 2012 and are proud to continue to do so with today’s announcement.

"Through the project, VISSP have completed two wharves, helped establish the Vanuatu Office of the Maritime Regulator, introduced reforms to strengthen maritime safety oversight capacity, and developed a shipping subsidy scheme to improve services to non-commercial destinations.

"With New Zealand’s support, a redesign for the South Paray Wharf in Port Vila has also been completed and work on South Paray and two other wharves is now progressing," Aupito William Sio said.