National MPs hold infrastructure meetings in NSW

Friday, 25 November, 2022

National MPs Chris Bishop, Simeon Brown and Simon Watts will travel to Sydney on Sunday for infrastructure and housing meetings, National’s Infrastructure spokesperson Chris Bishop says.

"Infrastructure will be a critical focus of the next National-led government and there is much we can learn from the New South Wales state government’s approach over many years.

"During our time in Sydney we will meet with Hon Rob Stokes, the NSW Minister for Infrastructure, Hon David Elliott, the NSW Minister of Transport, as well as the CEOs of Infrastructure NSW and the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation.

"We will also meet a range of stakeholders in infrastructure funding and financing to talk about innovative funding approaches to get infrastructure built sooner, faster and more efficiently.

"On Monday evening, Kiwis in Sydney interested in changing the Government in New Zealand next year are invited to join us for drinks at Liberal Party headquarters.

"Next year, National will be encouraging overseas-based Kiwis who are fed up with New Zealand’s direction under Labour to cast their party votes for National for a better future.

"The lottery of human misery that was the MIQ system created huge anger amongst Kiwis offshore and Monday evening’s function will be the first of many around the world to encourage Kiwi expats to change the Government."