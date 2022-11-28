Government starts to listen, but delivery and a culture shift is needed - Kaushal

Monday, 28 November, 2022 - 19:57

The government pick and mix approach to the Crime Emergency shows some promise by only by lifting one of 8 suggestions put to the Minister of Police six weeks ago. Delivering iupin ths will be a different kettle of fish.

"The grant money for businesses is welcome but this is not government generosity that the Prime Minister implied," says Sunny Kaushal, Chair of the Dairy and Business Owner’s Group.

"We’re an unofficial tax collector for around a billion dollars each year and that’s just from the tobacco tax and the GST on it. We appreciate that they have listened to our request for such a grant, but it's a small fraction of what we generate for the Minister of Finance each year.

"We also ask why it took so long and why it took the loss of a good young kiwi, one of our own, to transform the crime emergency into being a political one.

"We actually put this grant idea to Chris Hipkins on 19 October. One month ago, he told Mike Hosking on the radio, that we’d get a considered reply. I guess we got a reply today in the Post Cabinet Press Conference.

"We do not buy into supply chain issues as we had suppliers approach us five months ago offering fog canons and bollards. Our advice is to trust the market and allow stores to organise things themselves. Government should require photographs and receipts, proof in other words, backed up by inspections. Businesses know what best works for them.

"Yet what has driven a lot of this crime, the massive taxes on cigarettes, did not even rate a mention.

"Unbeleivably, one kilogram of tobacco is now worth 30% more than a kilogram of silver. Thugs of all ages know this. It’s why they have hit us again and again and then spread to Michael Hill, liquor stores, vape stores and other retailers.

"We get bashed by criminals then bashed by the government and academics for selling something, that the government has no problem accepting the proceeds from.

"We still await Minister Hipkins considered reply to the other seven points as we have other solutions that would rapidly drop cigarette sales without wiping us out.

"While this response is a start, we need to see delivery at pace otherwise it will be as successful as other announcements.

"We also don’t want another family to suffer and grieve as we’ve seen this past week," Mr Kaushal said.

How we rated today’s response against the eight-point plan put to the Police Minister on 19 October 2022 (reply is still awaited):

It starts from admitting we have we have a crime emergency and that most crime is not reported because there’s a fundamental loss of faith in the system.

We rate today’s announcement a ‘C ‘ There has been an underplaying of retail crime for some time now that continued in the press conference. Today only occurred because of a tragic death that might have been preventable.

Enlarging the Crime Fund to $30m, targeting 10,000 retailers. Using a "High Trust model" not bureaucracy to speed security delivery.

We rate this a ‘B’. It would be higher but the last fund failed to deliver after half a year. It sounds good but it could be faster if they trusted the market and businesses to sort suppliers, rather than having to go through government approved supplier lists.

Get smokers into vaping to remove a big driver for ramraids and robberies. We need reform because we cannot actively market the three vape and smokeless tobacco flavours we’re allowed t sell, to 451,000 smokers even when they ask for a pack of cigarettes.

We rate this a ‘D’ as there was no announcement when we see smokers daily and we could get them into better and cheaper products for their health benefit and our safety. We only want the freedom to engage smokers when they ask for cigarettes.

We need to adopt the "broken windows" approach where no crime is minor by better using council paid staff (like turning Auckland Transport’s 400 traffic wardens and Transport Officers into UK-Style Police Community Support).

We also rate this a ‘D’ as there is no acknowledgement that emptying prisons, growing gang numbers and culture, record truancy, youth unemployment and the lack of consequences for wrongdoing, may just be a part of the problem we now have.

Deploy Artificial Intelligence based street lighting and CCTV in partnership with councils to close blind spots and to direct camera operators to where issues are to track them.

If the money for councils is this, then we welcome it as an ‘A-‘. It needs a much bigger investment using the billion dollars from tobacco tax could provide. This is to deter criminals by tracking their movements making policing far more effective. The technology exists right now.

We need Police and MSD aligned to deal with families who don’t care where their children are, or what they get up to. The role of the state is to intervene in the interests of the child not allowing dysfunction to continue.

We rate this a ‘D’ as there was no mention that the problems children are likely in problem families.

We need beggars and the homeless off the streets and put into specialist centres, modelled on refugee resettlement, that’ll fix addiction, numeracy and literacy etc.

We rate this a ‘D’ and invite media (and MSD) to visit the homeless who spend the working day outside Countdown in Victoria Street, Auckland. That's only one example. There is no need to beg in a welfare state when places are crying out for labour. Where is MSD? Where is governmemnt?

The law of self defence needs to be modelled on that of Australia. It must allow retailers and anyone to defend themselves, their family, their customers and their own property.

Another ‘D’. In New Zealand you cannot defend your own property, whether a shop or your home. Australia’s laws define force whereas ours do not. In New Zealand someone acting in self-defence could face legsl consequences. Again the chips are stacked in favour of criminals.