Funding boost for kaupapa Maori response to homelessness - Davidson

Associate Minister of Housing (Homelessness) Marama Davidson has announced a significant funding boost today for kaupapa MÄori approaches that support whÄnau into housing.
$24.7 million will be allocated to support the delivery of He Ara Hiki Mauri - a tangata whenua-led response to homelessness.
"Homelessness is not inevitable. By working collectively and providing space for by MÄori for MÄori solutions, we can help put an end to homelessness together. He Ara Hiki Mauri will provide a korowai of support to uplift those whÄnau who need it most," said Marama Davidson said.
"He Ara Hiki Mauri will support MÄori whÄnau who do not currently have a house to live in, as well as individuals with complex needs. This might include chronic health issues, mental health needs including addictions, or whÄnau on low incomes who are moving in and out of homelessness.
"He Ara Hiki Mauri will also connect with those whÄnau who might be living in overcrowded or otherwise inadequate housing conditions, as well as those who haven’t engaged with other services.
"One of the guiding principles of He Ara Hiki Mauri is Mana Motuhake, which is about recognising the strength and ability of all whÄnau to steer their own course. As a guiding kawa, this will ensure He Ara Hiki Mauri provides the right kind of support for each person, in a way that is whÄnau-led and focused on strengthening wellbeing, healing and care.
"The delivery of He Ara Hiki Mauri will be lead by an experienced group of tangata whenua organisations. Arohanui ki te Tangata is a tangata whenua collective who currently deliver housing support services services to whÄnau MÄori and they’ll be supported by Te Matapihi (national peak body for MÄori housing).
"The investment I am announcing today will enable Arohanui ki te Tangata to bring their matauranga MÄori, housing experience and iwi and regional connections to deliver support that will be transformational and life-changing for whÄnau and communities," said Marama Davidson.
