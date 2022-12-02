Funding boost for kaupapa Maori response to homelessness - Davidson

Friday, 2 December, 2022 - 14:00

Associate Minister of Housing (Homelessness) Marama Davidson has announced a significant funding boost today for kaupapa MÄori approaches that support whÄnau into housing.

$24.7 million will be allocated to support the delivery of He Ara Hiki Mauri - a tangata whenua-led response to homelessness.

"Homelessness is not inevitable. By working collectively and providing space for by MÄori for MÄori solutions, we can help put an end to homelessness together. He Ara Hiki Mauri will provide a korowai of support to uplift those whÄnau who need it most," said Marama Davidson said.

"He Ara Hiki Mauri will support MÄori whÄnau who do not currently have a house to live in, as well as individuals with complex needs. This might include chronic health issues, mental health needs including addictions, or whÄnau on low incomes who are moving in and out of homelessness.

"He Ara Hiki Mauri will also connect with those whÄnau who might be living in overcrowded or otherwise inadequate housing conditions, as well as those who haven’t engaged with other services.

"One of the guiding principles of He Ara Hiki Mauri is Mana Motuhake, which is about recognising the strength and ability of all whÄnau to steer their own course. As a guiding kawa, this will ensure He Ara Hiki Mauri provides the right kind of support for each person, in a way that is whÄnau-led and focused on strengthening wellbeing, healing and care.

"The delivery of He Ara Hiki Mauri will be lead by an experienced group of tangata whenua organisations. Arohanui ki te Tangata is a tangata whenua collective who currently deliver housing support services services to whÄnau MÄori and they’ll be supported by Te Matapihi (national peak body for MÄori housing).

"The investment I am announcing today will enable Arohanui ki te Tangata to bring their matauranga MÄori, housing experience and iwi and regional connections to deliver support that will be transformational and life-changing for whÄnau and communities," said Marama Davidson.