Maniapoto receives Crown Apology - Jacinda Ardern and Andrew Little

Sunday, 4 December, 2022 - 11:18

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, alongside Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Andrew Little, has delivered the Crown Apology to Maniapoto for its historic breaches of Te Tiriti of Waitangi.

The ceremony was held at Te KÅ«iti PÄ, hosted by NgÄti Maniapoto with an estimated 3000 in attendance.

In recognition of the event Maniapoto named today ‘Te Rangiwaituhi’ (Maniapoto Deed of Settlement Ceremony) and The Prime Minister and Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister also unveiled a plaque.

"This is a momentous occasion for both Maniapoto and the Crown and marks the beginning of a renewed relationship," Jacinda Ardern said.

"The Crown is truly sorry for its many breaches of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and profoundly regrets its horrific and needless acts of war against Maniapoto.

"The Crown commits to working with you in good faith to revitalise and rebuild NgÄti Maniapoto.

"Today’s apology represents the beginning of the renewed partnership between Maniapoto and the Crown, based on mutual trust, co-operation and respect. A partnership that doesn’t neglect the past but that acknowledges it," Jacinda Ardern said.

"When Maniapoto rangatira signed the Treaty in 1840, they expected to build a partnership with the Crown - an expectation reinforced in the 1880s through a series of agreements between the iwi and the Crown called the ÅhÄkÄ« Tapu," Andrew Little said.

"But for more than a century after this, the Crown repeatedly broke the promises it made leading to devastating loss of life and land, and social and economic deprivation.

"Te Rangiwaituhi marks a day of restoration, partnership and heralds a new beginning in realising the promises made to Maniapoto in 1840. I hope that through the apology we can lay the groundwork for a new partnership to provide for the future wellbeing and prosperity of Maniapoto," Andrew Little said.

The ceremony follows a two-day 150th anniversary celebration of the whare tupuna, Te Tokanganui Ä-Noho, built in gratitude by RingatÅ« prophet Te Kooti for Maniapoto who provided him shelter in 1872 following the New Zealand Wars conflicts.

Maniapoto is based in Te Rohe PÅtae (the King Country), in and around Te KÅ«iti, MÅkau, Åtorohanga, Te Awamutu, and KÄwhia. Their area of interest extends out to the marine environment and part of the exclusive economic zone. Maniapoto has an estimated population of 45,930 members (2018 census).

The Maniapoto Deed of settlement was signed in November 2021, and the Maniapoto Claims Settlement Act, passed into law September 2022.