Greens support Operation Patiki restoring name for awa - Elizabeth Kerereke

Monday, 5 December, 2022 - 15:52

The Green Party is proud to support KohupÄtiki Marae to uphold the mana of their awa.

"We are pleased that the New Zealand Geographic Board has accepted ‘Te Awa o MokotÅ«Äraro’ as the rightful name for this awa after declining ‘Ngaruroro Moko-tÅ«-Ä-raro ki Rangatira’ in Operation PÄtiki’s first application earlier this year".

"This will right the wrong that occurred in 1975 when the Ngaruroro Moko-tÅ«-Ä-raro ki Rangatira awa was renamed Clive River after flooding caused the awa to be diverted. The new name will be gazetted and we look forward to new signage going up," says the Green Party’s MÄori Development spokesperson, Dr Elizabeth Kerekere.

"This is a historical milestone for mana whenua, it signifies reclamation of our whakapapa. The name ‘Te Awa o MokotÅ«Äraro’ preserves our stories and memories of the past and is one of the many steps towards restoring and protecting the health and well-being of our awa. We thank Dr Kerekere and her office for their enduring support," says Operation PÄtiki spokesperson Aki Paipper.

"The Green Party is proud to support Operation PÄtiki ki KohupÄtiki Marae and believes that restoring the name is the first step to reclaiming tino rangatiratanga over the awa. We acknowledge the Hastings District Council, Napier City Council and Hawkes Bay Regional Council, and local businesses and communities for their vocal support throughout this year," says Dr Kerekere.