Member’s bill to protect State Highways - Simeon Brown

Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 - 17:19

A member’s bill to create a new crime for damaging or obstructing our State Highways and other major roads, tunnels, and bridges will be lodged in the ballot following significant disruption caused by rail protesters, says National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown.

"Over the past few months, there has been significant obstruction of Wellington’s State Highways and tunnels by a rail activist group causing disruption to thousands of commuters and businesses trying to get around Wellington.

"While Transport Minister Michael Wood is having a cup of tea with these radical activists, the National Party is standing on the side of law abiding citizens seeking to get around our country.

"The proposed offence is narrow and would be if a person, without reasonable excuse, enters, remains on, climbs, jumps from, or otherwise trespasses on a major bridge, tunnel, or road, and, in doing so, causes damage to the bridge, tunnel, or road, or seriously disrupts or obstructs vehicles or pedestrians attempting to use the bridge, tunnel, or road.

"This means that if the route is closed or traffic is diverted as a result of the conduct, and if there is no reasonable excuse like an accident or having a permit, then there will be greater consequences than exist under current laws.

"The bill proposes up to two years in prison, a $20,000 fine, or both.

"It doesn’t stop people from protesting, but it makes it crystal clear that if you blockade a motorway you will face consequences.

"Not only is such conduct annoying to commuters, it is downright reckless and dangerous.

"This bill will send the appropriate signal to deter such unacceptable behaviour."