'Greens welcome Government coming to party on reducing alcohol harm'

Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 - 11:42

The Green Party are celebrating today’s introduction of the Government’s Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Community Participation) Amendment Bill, effectively adopting Part One of Chlöe Swarbrick’s Harm Minimisation Bill.

"Leadership from our communities, kaupapa MÄori public health organisations and local Governments across Aotearoa have put this issue on the map. They are the reason we’re here today," says Green Drug Reform Spokesperson, Chlöe Swarbrick.

"These changes will wrangle back some of the power for communities to decide how - and how much - alcohol is sold in their neighbourhoods.

"The Government’s decision to act on special appeals came after more than a year of Green campaigning alongside experts, Councils, NGOs and communities across this country. When communities organise to make change happen, we make the Government listen.

"We’re stoked to secure this win and I’m encouraged by the Minister’s spirit of collaboration on the second tranche of reform.

"Political willpower must meet the avalanche of evidence that shows we can reduce alcohol harm by desaturating our neighbourhoods of alcohol advertising and marketing, designed to glamourise and normalise excessive consumption. The work, obviously, does not stop here for drug harm minimisation.

"Thank you specifically to HÄpai te Hauora and Alcohol Healthwatch who led the Pass the Bill campaign, garnering more than 8,000 signatures and the support of dozens of heavyweight organisations across Aotearoa," says Chlöe Swarbrick.