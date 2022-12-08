Time for National to be honest with Auckland about cuts to core public services - PSA

Thursday, 8 December, 2022 - 08:24

How many of the 12,800 public service workers in Auckland will lose their jobs?

National needs to front up to Auckland and tell people how their public services will suffer from its plan to cut public service jobs in the region, says the Public Service Association Te PÅ«kenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"National is clearly planning big cuts to the public service and that means some of the 12,810 core public service jobs in Auckland are under threat should they win the next election," said PSA President Benedict Ferguson.

"In the last few months National has repeatedly attacked what it claims is a "bloated bureaucracy" full of HR managers and policy advisors. It talks about shifting resources from the backroom to the frontline. These are just throwaway slogans not grounded in facts.

"National claims 14,000 public service jobs have been created since 2017. It’s actually 13,130. We know most of the jobs in the core public service - 55% - are outside Wellington.

"In Auckland, that’s 12,810 people working in public service jobs. They bring $1.17 billion in pay packets a year to Auckland’s economy - buying homes, shopping, and supporting local businesses as well as providing vital services.

"These are people doing valuable work for the community, whether that’s in social services caring for our most vulnerable, in the justice system to help keep communities safe, or in the biosecurity and conservation services that protect valued local environments and support towns through tourism. People in Auckland need public services to be there when they need them, but these jobs could be under threat.

"We have requested an urgent meeting with National to discuss this issue. We have also produced a simple fact sheet on the core public service which we hope will help National get its thinking straight.

"We want to remind National that our public service is one of the most trusted in the world, one of comparable size to the UK and Australia, and one which is a similar size to when National entered government in 2008.

"Communities and the people who serve them deserve to know the real choice ahead of them in this election. So, our message to National is simple. Be honest with Auckland. What’s your plan? What services will be cut? Aucklanders have a right to know."