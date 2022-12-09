'Upgraded Auckland Film Studio ready to roll'

Friday, 9 December, 2022 - 13:26

The completion of upgrades to the Auckland Film Studio will provide an economic boost for Auckland and the country as a whole.

The Government invested $30 million into the project through the Infrastructure Reference Group. The project was also funded by Auckland Council.

"The investment has been transformational for Auckland Film Studios, and for our ability to host the large productions New Zealand is becoming renowned for," Grant Robertson said.

"Screen production is a powerful driver of economic growth and employment. This new development will help New Zealand capitalise on the international demand for our hugely talented screen industry that has driven numerous recent successes like The Power of the Dog and Avatar."

The development more than doubles the stage space at the studio enabling it to more easily accommodate multiple smaller productions.

"The revamped and expanded Auckland Film Studios will provide more creative opportunities for New Zealanders in the film and television industries," Carmel Sepuloni said.

"This will support of growth the sector - particularly creative tech and places where those businesses can collaborate, innovate, educate, and grow."

"New Zealand already has a reputation as a screen production destination, with world-class sound-stages, post-production facilities, talented cast and crew, and magnificent scenery," Stuart Nash said.

"The newly expanded studio will add to that and is a real asset that is predicted to generate more than 300 new screen jobs, and many within the local community."