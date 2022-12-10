Construction commences on O Mahurangi Penlink - Michael Wood

Saturday, 10 December, 2022 - 09:48

People in north Auckland will soon have more ways to get around as Transport Minister Michael Wood kicked off construction for O Mahurangi - Penlink today.

"Our Government’s commitment to infrastructure investment continues to play a critical part in securing New Zealand’s economy and supporting communities to thrive," Michael Wood said.

"Today marks $3 billion worth of projects in pre-construction works as part of the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP), with even more major projects set to get underway next year.

"We are investing in the future of Aotearoa with ten projects, spanning from the Far North to Otago, already complete and providing better transport for growing communities.

"O Mahurangi Penlink is more than just a road, it is a vital connection for north Auckland, linking the WhangaparÄoa Peninsula with the wider Auckland region. The road will not simply support the surrounding community through more lanes for cars, it will provide safer and more sustainable transport choices - becoming a key public transport route while also promoting walking and cycling on a separated shared path.

"People want choice in how they travel, so it is imperative that our transport system provides options for how people get about.

"The separated shared user path means people will be able to safely walk or travel by bike or scooter, helping to support our response to climate change.

"We are also improving resilience within the wider transport network, helping people get to where they need to safely and reliably.

"All New Zealand Upgrade Programme projects have also been set a target to reduce construction emissions and with alliance-led design improvements, O Mahurangi Penlink will provide superior environmental, economic and community outcomes.

"I’m proud to see construction commence on a project that will support a shift to greater transport choice, resilience and improving safety to all in this area. A lasting legacy for future generations," Michael Wood said.

The construction of O Mahurangi - Penlink is expected to be completed in 2026.