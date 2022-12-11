Angee Nicholas selected as National's candidate in Te Atatu - National Party NZ

Sunday, 11 December, 2022 - 09:20

Lawyer Angee Nicholas has been selected to stand for the National Party in the seat of Te AtatÅ« in next year’s General Election.

"I’m thrilled to be selected as National’s candidate in the part of Auckland I call home and I can’t wait to get campaigning," says Nicholas.

"As a local, I understand this community deeply and every day I see the effects of Labour’s economic mismanagement across Te AtatÅ«. Families are struggling more than ever and the cost-of-living crisis will be my biggest priority if I earn the right to represent our community as its next MP."

"I love this community and want to see it succeed. I believe our best chance to do that is under a Chris Luxon-led National Government that will address the cost-of-living crisis, crack down on the crime we see in Te AtatÅ« and take New Zealand forward.

"Labour has taken West Auckland for granted for too long. People here are battling rising costs across the board, congestion and crime and want action and follow-through, not just announcements and promises with no delivery.

"Te AtatÅ« is a diverse community that deserves a new voice to fight for its future as part of an energised National team. I’ll be working hard to be that voice."