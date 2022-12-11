Dr Frances Hughes selected as National's candidate in Mana - National Party NZ

Sunday, 11 December, 2022 - 09:18

Dr Frances Hughes CNZM has been selected as National’s candidate for Mana in the 2023 General Election.

Dr Hughes is a health expert and registered nurse with over 30 years of national and international health and disability experience. She is currently a senior healthcare executive and was formerly the chief executive of the International Council of Nurses. She was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2019 for services to mental health and nursing.

"I’m incredibly excited to be selected as National’s candidate for Mana in next year’s election. Having spent more than three decades in Mana and raised my two children there, I’m honoured to have the opportunity to campaign hard to win the seat for National," says Dr Hughes.

"Mana is a microcosm of the issues New Zealand is facing. Rents in Porirua are consistently the highest in the country, crime is a constant worry for people and Labour’s economic mismanagement is sending interest rates skywards for people paying off already big mortgages across the electorate. It’s clear Labour takes Mana for granted.

"National has a track record of delivering for Mana, including starting Transmission Gully, which has transformed people’s ability to get to work, school or home faster and more efficiently.

"I’m aspirational for Mana and want to see it succeed. We need a Chris Luxon-led National Government that will take Mana forward by addressing the cost-of-living crisis and crack down on the crime making people feel unsafe in their communities.

"Throughout my career I’ve been focused on listening to people’s concerns and delivering results for those who trust me to advocate for them. That’s exactly what I’ll prioritise if I earn the right to represent Mana as their MP in an energised Chris Luxon-led National team."