Government handed recommendations to improve RSE scheme

Monday, 12 December, 2022 - 09:00

The Equal Employment Opportunities (EEO) Commissioner today handed a summary of her observations of the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme, along with a comprehensive list of recommendations to be included in the Government’s review of the scheme.

EEO Commissioner Saunoamaali’i Karanina Sumeo has repeatedly called for a meaningful review of the RSE scheme with explicit respect for human rights, and our special relationship with our Pacific Island whanaunga, upon whom some of our industries are reliant for economic viability and long-term prosperity.

"It has been absolutely distressing to witness the living conditions, exploitative practices and the apparent disrespect on the mana, collective and cultural identity of the workers that are coming from the Pacific to work in our industries here," said Sumeo.

"We know there are systemic human rights issues that need to be addressed under the RSE scheme," she added.

Over the past year, the Commission observed and heard about potential violations of the workers’ human rights under the RSE scheme through exploitation, unreasonable deductions from their pay, denial of personal and cultural freedoms and grossly inadequate housing.

Other issues were related to the tying of visas to employers, fears of visa cancellations due to employer over-reach and exploitation, warnings against joining a trade union and inadequate access to health care.

"Our engagements with RSE workers have revealed serious gaps in the scheme, which may enable a systemic pattern of human rights abuses throughout the country."

"What’s become quite clear is that due to a lack of oversight, regulation, enforcement, and human rights protections within the RSE scheme, employers are able to exploit workers with few consequences if they wish."

These potential human rights breaches are relevant to the right to equality and freedom from discrimination, right to just and favourable conditions of work, right to freedom of movement, right to privacy, right to culture, right to freedom of association, right to an adequate standard of living and right to health.

"The Government has the responsibility to ensure adequate monitoring and enforcement of employment and living conditions and the overall protection of workers’ rights - regardless of whether they are temporary workers or citizens."

"While I acknowledge and welcome the Government’s assurance that a review is taking place, I urge the Government to incorporate my observations from this past year as captured in this report into their review."

"I am urging the Government to immediately apply a human rights lens to this review and implement a rights-based scheme as soon as possible."

The EEO Commissioner is also encouraging employers to take up their responsibility to respect and uphold human rights in their conduct.

"I would like to see business leaders be part of people-centred and human rights solutions to stamping out exploitative practices and consider how they can contribute to safer and productive workplaces."

"Businesses should adopt, implement, and integrate a human rights policy applicable to their company’s operations and supply chains."

"I’m hopeful that the recommendations in our report will be considered by all stakeholders involved in defining and reviewing policy and legislation relevant to the RSE scheme," she added.

"After all, we all want the RSE scheme to be sustainable and beneficial for everyone, including the seasonal workers who contribute hugely to our economic and social wellbeing and prosperity."