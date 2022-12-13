Tim Costley selected as National’s candidate in Otaki

Tuesday, 13 December, 2022 - 10:16

Waikanae-based Tim Costley has been selected by local party members as National’s candidate in Otaki for the 2023 General Election.

"I’m incredibly aspirational for the Otaki electorate and I’m honoured to be given the opportunity to work hard for the support of our community as National’s candidate," says Mr Costley.

"People in Horowhenua and Kapiti are struggling thanks to a cost-of-living crisis fuelled by Labour’s economic mismanagement. Weekly rents in Horowhenua have increased by $180 under Labour, meaning a family paying the average rent has to find more than $9,000 extra every year. For families paying mortgages, it’s getting even worse with interest rates rising to try and keep a lid on rampant inflation. It’s clear Labour’s approach is taking us backwards.

"While National invested strongly in improving our roading infrastructure, people in our region have seen nothing but uncertainty and a lack of delivery from Labour when it comes to our roads. Projects like Otaki to North of Levin would be well underway if Labour hadn’t mucked us around.

"People in the Otaki electorate tell me they want a Government focused on the issues that matter to them like the cost-of-living crisis, and I know that a Chris Luxon-led National Government would do exactly that. I’m committed to working incredibly hard to deliver for our region as part of that team.

"I’m thrilled to hit the ground running to campaign for the support of our community and work hard to elect a National Government to take Otaki forward."