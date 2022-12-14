Government 'must continue work on Indigenous rights'

Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 - 07:20

Today 61 organisations and individuals released an open letter calling on Government to be bold, act on its values and continue work towards recognising indigenous human rights in Aotearoa and building a just future. This comes after comments from Minister Willie Jackson indicating the work program on meeting obligations under the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) may be dropped. UNDRIP recognises the rights of indigenous people across a number of areas, including the right to self-determination. Aotearoa endorsed the declaration over a decade ago, however we are yet to properly realise the obligations it contains. In Aotearoa, the severe and ongoing injustices of colonisation through actions by the Crown and its governors - suppression of language, culture, institutions, and laws, and alienation of land - have created intergenerational harms in need of restoration. He Whakaputanga and Te Tiriti o Waitangi provide us with clear direction on how we can create a just future where all of us are valued. UNDRIP reflects the intentions of these documents, which promise relationships that benefit us all, and enable us all to contribute to the wellbeing and future of Aotearoa. They strengthen our unity and relationships by honouring our differences. Anjum Rahman, Project Co-Lead at Inclusive Aotearoa Collective TÄhono, said, "This mahi is all about building a society where everyone can be valued for who we are. Where we celebrate each other’s unique strengths and knowledge. Where all people, families and communities can set their own path to thrive. Giving up work on the Declaration would be a huge failure. The Government must stay in this waka and keep paddling." ActionStation Director Kassie Hartendorp (NgÄti Raukawa) said, "This is not a nice-to-have that can be put off to some unknown date when somehow the conditions are better. This is the work that makes the conditions better - for everyone. We urge the Government to keep up the momentum on supporting the Declaration plan and fully recognising Te Tiriti and He Whakaputanga for a fairer and just Aotearoa." "Looking across Aotearoa, there is clear and strong support for keeping up this vital work. No one ever left a legacy of positive progress by giving up on the most important mahi." Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand Campaigns Director Lisa Woods said, "We urge Ministers to hold fast to the commitment that Aotearoa made 12 years ago. The Government’s support for the Declaration was an important step forward towards securing the rights of MÄori as tangata whenua. Abandoning work to meet the obligations set out in the Declaration would be a step backwards for us all." A decision on the work program to meet UNDRIP obligations is expected at the December 19 cabinet meeting.