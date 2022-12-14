Government to hit families hard with fuel tax hikes - NZ Taxpayers' Union

Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 - 13:41

Government to hit families hard with fuel tax hikes The Government's announcement today that it will phase out the 25c fuel tax reduction by March 31 will hit Kiwi households hard.

New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves, said:

"This will hit New Zealand families hard. Inflation is still extremely high at above 7 percent, but these tax hikes will simply push the cost of living up further.

"Grant Robertson's comments to media that the Government is 'subsidising' the cost of petrol are outrageous. He obviously doesn't understand that road users are subsiding the costs of rail travel, walking and cycle ways, and ineffective campaigns like Road to Zero through the National Land Transport Fund.

"If money raised by petrol taxes was actually just spent on fixing roads, there would be no need to hike the taxes back up to where they were before."