BPS constraints risk impacting low income people the most - Julie Anne Genter

Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 - 15:18

The Government will constrain itself unnecessarily at Budget 2023 unless it changes the tax system to raise revenue from the wealthiest few which can be used to support people.

"Now is the time to rebalance the tax system to raise extra revenue from the wealthiest few and largest corporations, which can be used to help everyone make ends meet," says Green Party finance spokesperson, Julie Anne Genter.

"Rising costs are making it much harder to put a roof over our heads, food on the table, and get around. These are costs that cannot be avoided and will eat into the budgets of those with the least ability to pay.

"The recession being engineered by the Reserve Bank will impact people on the lowest incomes the hardest, and further entrench inequality. We need to do everything we can to make sure people have the support they need

"The Government has a choice to make ahead of Budget 2023: take the necessary action to ensure that everyone is looked after during difficult times, or lock families into intergenerational poverty.

"The money we need to support each other is already there. But right now, the unfair rules designed by successive governments mean it doesn’t get fairly distributed to everyone.

"Instead of bringing spending down to an arbitrary level, the Green Party is calling on the Government to invest in making sure everyone has what they need to get by.

"The Green Party is urging the Government to rebalance the tax system to make sure the wealthiest pay their fair share, ensuring we can fund strong public services and ensure those with the least have enough to live on.

"Revenue from an excess profit tax could also be used to support those on low incomes with the rising cost of essentials like food and rent.

"The Green Party is also calling on the Government to increase benefits to liveable levels, introduce rent controls, and significantly increase the supply of public housing," says Julie Anne Genter.