Rail protesters’ actions unacceptable - Simeon Brown

Thursday, 15 December, 2022 - 11:22

Vandalism and protests that block motorways will never achieve change and Police and the courts should crack down on this behaviour, National’s transport spokesman Simeon Brown says.

"Today’s vandalism of MPs’ offices by radical rail activists who have previously blocked motorways, undermines their cause and shows that these zealots will not stop on their own accord.

"National is the party of law and order and I have proposed legislation which would mean that anyone convicted of wilfully blocking a motorway could face up to two years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

"Transport Minister Michael Wood was foolish or naïve to give these activists the time of day when he met with them in his office for a cup of tea and some scones earlier this month.

"As we’ve seen with Stop Oil protesters continually blocking motorways in the UK, nothing except the force of the law will deter campaigners who believe their own views are more important than the public’s right to drive on roads, or the protection of private property.

"Today’s vandalism is illegal and unacceptable and needs to be stopped before it spreads.

"There are plenty of ways for New Zealanders to be heard on climate change and transport without defacing the urban environment."