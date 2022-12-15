Big Tech cashing in on Three Waters as trough fills - Taxpayers' Union

Thursday, 15 December, 2022 - 13:07

Big Tech cashing in on Three Waters as trough fills

"The Government’s half billion dollar budget for the Three Waters computer system is yet more proof that Three Waters will mean higher water costs," says New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams.

"Everyone is cashing in on the Three Waters. There’s the consultants, the Tuku Morgan-type grifters, and now big tech get a spot at the trough."

"The Government needs to Scrap Three Waters - returning water assets to democratic accountability and local control will put a stop to these unnecessary costs."