Labour kowtows to environmental activists - David Seymour

Thursday, 15 December, 2022 - 15:49

"Labour’s decision to pause any further block offers until the next term of Parliament kowtows to a tiny group of environmental activists and ignores the interests of millions of productive Kiwis," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"It sends a shameful message and will take a wrecking ball to investor confidence.

"This decision will hurt the economy and the environment as exploration simply moves offshore.

"Labour’s haphazard approach to the economy is doing massive damage and it is going to take a massive clean up job from the next ACT-National Government.

"The decision to ban new offshore oil and gas exploration in 2019 was done without analysis, without a Cabinet decision, and without public consultation.

"It was subsequently revealed that there was no cost-benefit analysis and the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment found it would actually increase global emissions by forcing activity offshore.

"This decision, dumped right before before Christmas when people aren’t paying attention to politics, sends the message that New Zealand isn’t open for business.

"Oil and gas is the lifeblood of our civilisation.

"Everything from computers, to cosmetics, to raincoats and backpacks, to the plastic in our phones are made from New Zealand petroleum products. If New Zealand stops playing its part in the manufacturing process other countries will just pick up the slack.

"The Greens would like to lead us back into the dark ages.

"We particularly need clean natural gas as a transition fuel.

"Global coal exporters will be jumping for joy. According to figures from MBIE, coal use for electricity generation is up 29.5 per cent in the past year.

"ACT will repeal this move along with the policy of banning new offshore oil and gas exploration.

"It is increasingly clear that New Zealand will need real change come 2023. ACT is ready to provide the backbone for a new Government."