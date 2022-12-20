'Jockey death sparks outrage whilst yet another horse's death goes unnoticed'

Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 - 07:29

There has been upset over the recent tragic death of apprentice jockey, Megan Taylor who died as a result of a collision involving four horses during Race 2 at the Ashburton Racing Club on Thursday 15 December 2022.

Quotes attributed to Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses (CPR) spokesperson, Fran Elizabeth.

"CPR NZ want the public to make the connection between both lives that were lost that fateful day. There is no difference between a human and a horse when it comes to their desire to live and live well. Both are sentient - conscious, aware and emotional beings.

"Humans decide to choose who to mourn in horse racing. It’s never for the constant cycle of horses that die on track each and every year. In NZ there have been 13 horses that have died on track this year so far, that we know of.

"Show Us Plenty was brought down as a result of other horses falling, being badly hampered and dislodging the rider. He was euthanised due to having fractured his right humerus. It is worth noting the steward's report calls the horse ‘it’, not treating him as someone, but rather as something.

"It’s been recorded that Megan’s life was taken too soon, but what about Show Us Plenty? He was only four years old. In their natural environment or when well cared for domestically, horses can live up to 30 years.

"Horse racing really is an outdated, cruel blood sport. It occassionally takes away the lives of humans which is a tragedy in itself, but the forgotten are always the much greater number of horses that are treated as commodities; they're disregarded, discarded and disposed of. Horses are constantly recorded as not wanting to race, showing distress as they are forced into stalls. They are forced to run on track for people's entertainment, in turn they are put in harm's way and as a result suffer from fractures, heart attacks, bleeding in the lungs and death."

Some facts from NZ this year:

Deaths: 13 (that were on track and that we know of)

Records of excessive Whip Use: 392

Horses that were fractious (showed signs of stress and agitation): 242

Total Injuries this year: 267

Serious Injuries: 102

Horses that were recorded to have bled from their lungs (EIPH) so badly is was noted: 40