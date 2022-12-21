Govt announcement on emissions pricing - also info on low-slope map for stock exclusion - BL+NZ

Wednesday, 21 December, 2022 - 12:56

Government announcement on emissions pricing

The Government has today released its latest agricultural emissions pricing report. The report contains a number of improvements on the pricing proposal that the Government released in October, but there is significant work to be done on critical details before sheep and beef farmers can feel confident in the final agricultural emissions pricing system.

What has been released

The Government has released a Section 215 report, which is part of the legislative process required by the end of 2022 in order to amend the current legislation that would bring agriculture into the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS). The report contains a high-level description of the alternative pricing system design following the draft released for consultation in October and November.

Our response to the report

The report is a significant improvement on what was released by the Government in October and is closer to what was proposed by the agricultural industry partners, but because it’s high-level there are still important details that need to be confirmed. Following farmer feedback and the He Waka Eke Noa partners’ consultation submission and ongoing hard work over the last few weeks, the Government has listened to industry groups and farmers and has been willing to make changes - but there’s still work to be done. The Government has acknowledged that what it originally proposed disproportionately impacted the sheep, beef and deer sector, and has committed to work on identifying further options to ensure this doesn’t happen - we’ll hold them to account on that. While the Government remains committed to introducing a pricing scheme, they have also committed to maintaining a viable and productive agricultural sector. Our focus remains on ensuring that what farmers are asked to do is fair and equitable, doesn’t threaten farm viability or result in emissions leakage. B+LNZ will continue to work with the He Waka Eke Noa partnership and the Government on critical details - some of these follow below.

Key issue #1: warming, targets and ETS offsetting

It’s heartening that the Government has specifically acknowledged and committed to act on two issues that B+LNZ has long advocated for. The Government has acknowledged that the review of the methane targets in 2024 should take into account the latest science including the use of GWP- and take a warming approach. This is a significant step forward. We’re working with DairyNZ and Federated Farmers on a strategy to influence the review of targets. The second issue is noting the impact of offsetting rules within the ETS on sheep and beef farming and rural communities, and the admission of the need for urgent efforts to rectify this situation. We won’t stop pushing for them to turn concern into action.

Key issue #2: pricing

The Government has acknowledged that the price of methane should be set at the lowest possible level to achieve the intended outcomes and be set for five years. We’ll continue to push for greater certainty on this low price. The Government has also agreed to take into account a wider set of criteria in setting the price, such as to social, cultural and economic impacts. The Government has also agreed to take advice from the agricultural industry in determining that price. We would, however, like this advice to be on the same footing as the Climate Change Commission. The Government is concerned about equity and acknowledges the potential greater impact on sheep, beef and deer farmers. We’re working with them on ways to ensure that even with low prices there’s no severe financial impact or inequities in how the burdens of emissions management fall, such as levy relief.

Key issue #3: sequestration

While the Government has indicated it will recognise more categories of vegetation than it previously proposed, B+LNZ wants certainty that this will happen in 2025. This is the principle that if farmers pay on all their emissions they should equally be recognised for all their sequestration. Given the importance of trees to sheep and beef farmers on many levels, B+LNZ will keep pushing for recognition of the full range of categories of vegetation recommended by He Wake Eke Noa partners.

Other issues include the processor levy backstop option, which remains an undesirable outcome for B+LNZ and He Waka Eke Noa partners.

We won’t stop working on these and other issues until the Government gets them right and we will not accept a system that disproportionately puts sheep and beef farmers and communities at risk.

You can find the s215 report on the MfE website here.

Low-slope map for stock exclusion

Earlier this month, the Government released a revised low-slope map for stock exclusion. It revised the map to address inaccuracies.

While B+LNZ appreciates these attempts and recognises that the map has improved, it’s still inaccurate. It is unacceptable for farmers to be told they have to put in expensive fencing when it’s not actually required by the base rule.

Based on discussions with farmers, there still seem to be significant inaccuracies with the map. The Government has indicated it will undertake further policy work to consider exceptions for extensive farming captured by the map based on land use (for example stocking rate) but this is subject to future Government decisions and isn’t definitive enough. In the meantime, farmers face uncertainty about potential fencing bills. Our strong preference remains to replace the map with a general rule that can be applied in detail at the regional level - this would be more effective and not cost farmers unnecessarily. We encourage you to check the low-slope map for stock exclusion as it relates to your farm. The map can be found on the MfE website. If you identify inaccuracies: contact freshwater@mfe.govt.nz raise your concerns with your local MP let us know, so we can also use more examples in our ongoing efforts to get the Government to reconsider - email enquiries@beeflambnz.com (note we won’t monitor emails until January).