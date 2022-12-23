Emergencies can happen anytime, make sure you’re summer ready - Kieran McAnulty

Friday, 23 December, 2022 - 09:40

Planning on heading to the beach or bach this summer? Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty is reminding Aotearoa New Zealand to be prepared over the holiday break.

"Emergencies can happen anytime, anywhere, so it’s a good idea to be ready wherever you are," says Kieran McAnulty.

"Before heading away, there are a few things you can do to make sure you’re prepared for an emergency.

"Start by find out about local hazards in the region you’re visiting, pack emergency grab bags for everyone in your family, and check your tsunami evacuation zone.

"New Zealand’s entire coastline is at risk of tsunami and that means a lot of us will be visiting places that are at risk this summer.

"Whenever we head to the beach we need to be tsunami ready as well as sun smart. If you’re near the coast, remember, if an earthquake is long or strong, get gone - don’t wait for official warnings.

"You can check the National Emergency Management Agency’s tsunami evacuation map, to find out where to go if you need to evacuate.

"Make sure you can stay informed - check local radio frequencies, know where to get local Civil Defence information, and remember that some places won’t have mobile coverage.

"It’s also a good idea to check any fire bans that might be in place in the areas you are visiting.

"There is never a better time than now to prepare and update your plan to keep you and your whÄnau safe over the summer period."

Get summer ready at www.getready.govt.nz/summer