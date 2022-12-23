Waka Kotahi the grinch that says no to new road opening - Simon Court

Friday, 23 December, 2022 - 18:07

"The brand new Puhoi to Warkworth road is ready to open and provide a safer and faster journey for motorists, but Waka Kotahi is refusing to let people on it before Christmas," says ACT’s Transport spokesperson Simon Court.

"Responses to Written Parliamentary Questions from Transport Minister Michael Wood state that the road won’t be ready to go before Christmas, but the contractors who have built it say otherwise and are asking the Government to let motorists use it.

"ACT understands Fletcher Construction and Acciona have written to the Northern Express Group stating that the road should have been opened to traffic from 12 December, requesting that Waka Kotahi work with them to get it open for Christmas motorists.

"The new road is sorely needed. An estimated 20,000 vehicles a day travel on SH1 between PÅ«hoi and Warkworth, that’s not including the holiday rush.

"Several fatal crashes have occurred between PÅ«hoi and Warkworth in recent years, some of which were head-on collisions. The Government talks about the road to zero road deaths, they should open this much safer road in time for Christmas.

"It’s understood the only thing holding up progress is some incomplete landscaping and drainage that won’t affect the safe operation of the new road at all.

"Motorists have waited decades for this road, it’s ready to open, Waka Kotahi needs to get on with opening it in time for Christmas."