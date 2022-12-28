Sick of driving slow and roads filled with potholes? We hear ya! - David Seymour

Wednesday, 28 December, 2022 - 10:40

"The ACT Party has today launched the next part of our ‘We hear ya’ campaign. Kiwis are sick of lower speed limits on poorly maintained roads that are riddled with potholes," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"As ACT MPs travelled up and down the country in 2022 for 208 public meetings we heard from New Zealanders frustrated about how hard it was to get around and get things done, or having to pay more for their vehicle because of the ute tax.

"ACT hears ya. We were the only party to vote against the Clean Car Standard and Discount, we have consistently opposed the lowering of speed limits across New Zealand, and we have real solutions to improve the state of New Zealand’s roads.

ACT would:

Repeal the ute tax and give Kiwis a Carbon Tax Dividend of about $250 per person instead Stop lowering speed limits and instead focus on making roads safe and efficient Increasing the level of private sector funding so roads get the investment they need

"Whether it’s getting kids to sport practice, getting to work, trucks delivering goods or tradies getting to jobs, people want to be able to move around quickly. New Zealand can’t afford a Government who wages a war on cars.

"ACT will keep standing up for Kiwis who have places to be and stuff to do. We need the country to grow, not go slow."