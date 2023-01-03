Mayors and Chairs join forces - Clutha District Council

Tuesday, 3 January, 2023 - 13:51

Mayors and Regional Chairs from throughout Otago and Southland are joining together to protest Health Minister Andrew Little's announced cuts to the new Dunedin Hospital build.

His announcement on 20 December, just before the Christmas holiday season, has triggered an outcry across the south despite people's general focus on summer fun.

Minister Little's proposal trims $90 million from the latest build cost of $1.67 billion, a saving of 5.39%.

Southern regional leaders believe that the consequences of these proposed cuts far outweigh any of the supposed savings.

In addition to slashing 12 beds, two operating theatres and two scanners from the opening capacity, an important link bridge and a vital pavilion have been sliced from the Final detailed business case released in March 2021 and approved by Cabinet.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher expects that although the proposed changes may save a little bit of up-front capital costs, the ongoing implications and operating costs will supersede any of these savings.

This hospital has to serve the tertiary health needs of all of the regions communities and it requires the capability and capacity to do just that, whether you are in Oamaru, Queenstown or Gore, he said.

The collective Mayors and Regional Chair from Southland raised concerns that they are going to see a repeat of the same mistakes made 20 years ago with the Southland Hospital rebuild which they say is simply too small, resulting in ongoing inefficiencies and dissatisfaction.

Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan made his and others view quite clear: This is the south's only tertiary hospital and is a multigenerational asset servicing Otago and Southland. We need to get it right first time.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich commented I am very concerned that deleting the pavilion and reformatting the inpatient building will end up costing more in redesign, materials inflation and time delay expenses than the anticipated savings.

Otago Regional Council Chair Gretchen Roberston observed: Experts have participated in a needs analysis process already. Reductions, redesign and delay will adversely impact long-awaited lower South Island infrastructure.

The leaders liken the proposal to trying to make savings in a house build by removing the living room, passageway and bathroom fitout.

The Mayors and Chairs will be writing to the Ministers of Health and Finance as well as the Prime Minister to voice their concerns and request an urgent meeting.