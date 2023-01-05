Want consistent and fair access to medicines? We hear ya! - ACT Party

Thursday, 5 January, 2023 - 10:14

"Access to medicines is a crucial part of many Kiwis’ lives. Instead of relying on the luck of the draw or politically motivated funding announcements, ACT says we should have a dedicated strategy to ensuring access to medicines," says ACT’s Deputy Leader and Health spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

"It is simply not possible to truly reform the healthcare system without considering the role medicines play in the lives of New Zealanders. ACT put forward an amendment to the Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) Bill that would have done this but the Government voted it down.

"I have a Member’s Bill in the ballot that will achieve this goal. If it is drawn it will give the Government a second chance to put the needs of vulnerable New Zealanders first if they support it.

"Labour wants to focus on ideological restructures and divvying up the health system based on race rather than addressing the core needs of New Zealanders.

"They need to realise that for many New Zealanders, funding for pharmaceuticals is life or death, or the difference between a life of pain and suffering or living freely. The Minister is doing Kiwis a disservice by refusing to develop a much-needed Medicine Strategy. ACT hears ya."