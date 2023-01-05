Kiwis not fans of the reverse Robin Hood Clean Car Discount - NZ Taxpayers' Union

Thursday, 5 January, 2023 - 15:21

In conjunction with the New Zealand Taxpayers' monthly voting intentions polling, participants are also asked topical issue questions. In the December Taxpayers' Union-Curia Poll participants were asked:

The Clean Car Discount provides a subsidy of up to $8,625 on the purchase of electric and hybrid vehicles that cost up to $80,000. The subsidy is funded by taxing the purchase of non-electric cars up to $5,175 depending on the level of their emissions. Do you support or oppose funding the Clean Car Discount by taxing the purchase of nonelectric vehicles?

Taxing the purchase of non-electric vehicles to fund the Clean Car Discount received support from just 33 percent of Kiwis according to the Taxpayers' Union-Curia Poll in December. Outright opposition to the scheme was at 47 percent with those who were unsure about it at 19 percent. Unsurprisingly, rural areas were the least supportive of the scheme geographically (23 percent) and Wellington the most supportive (45 percent).

Green voters (Probed Party Vote) were hugely supportive of the Clean Car Discount at 80 percent while Labour voter's support was at 44 per cent, unsure voters at 28 per cent, National at 24 per cent, and ACT at 18 per cent.

Taxpayers' Union Campaigns Manager Callum Purves says:

"This poll result shows that Kiwis are not behind the Clean Car Discount and its bizarre model of robbing Peter to pay Paul - where Peter owns a second-hand Toyota and Paul has a brand new Tesla."

"We can see most support for the car tax comes from Green Party voters, Wellington, and younger demographics. It is hardly a shock that rural New Zealanders, on the other hand, are not fans."

"This tax disproportionately affects low and middle-income Kiwis in favour of wealthier, inner-city residents who want to buy Teslas. With the cost of living crisis continuing to bite, the Government should scrap this unfair tax."