Kiwis trust Luxon/Willis over Ardern/Robertson on economy - NZ Taxpayers' Union

Thursday, 5 January, 2023 - 15:21

A Taxpayers' Union - Curia poll found that 45% of New Zealanders put Luxon/Willis as the most trusted economic team compared with 39% for Ardern/Robertson. 17% of respondents were unsure.

In many countries, including Australia and the United Kingdom, pollsters often ask which prime minister / finance minister team is most trusted on the most dominant political issue as an indication of which party is likely to win the election.

With the cost of living and inflation out of control and the economy heading into a recession, the economy is likely to be the biggest issue in 2023. Based on this poll, National is in a strong position going into next year’s election, particularly if the economy gets worse and more people consider it the most important issue next year.

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves, says:

"New Zealanders are clearly fed up with the current economic circumstances and inflation, that are making everyone’s life harder. Whether it be through wasteful government pet projects, the ballooning bureaucracy or the Reserve Bank’s money-printing bonanza, this poll should be a wakeup call for the Beehive.

"Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson need to refocus their efforts towards reducing the billions of dollars wasteful spending that is driving inflation if they want any chance of winning the election next year.

"While this poll puts National in front, the margin is still narrow enough for the Labour Party to regain the lead by returning to economic orthodoxy. Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis need to be working hard to demonstrate that New Zealanders can trust them through a clear, fully-costed plan for how we return our economy to full strength."