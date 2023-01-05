Kainga Ora spends more than $200,000 onkoha between 2019-2021 - NZ Taxpayers' Union

Thursday, 5 January, 2023 - 15:22

Giving a koha is the MÄori custom of showing appreciation and fostering social relationships via a gift to people who have usually shown hospitality or performed a ceremonial role. In 2022, this tends to be in the form of a monetary contribution.

It has become more common in recent years for government departments to give koha when they interact with marae or have someone perform a ceremonial role. Policies relating to koha vary across departments and agencies as does the degree to which koha are recorded and reported in Annual Reviews.

Of those agencies that did report comprehensive information about koha in their Annual Reviews, most had spent less than $10,000 in the financial year 2020/21. There were two significant exceptions - the Department of Conservation who spent $50,557.00 and Kainga Ora who spent $123,377.00.

If the year prior is included, between 2019 and 2021 Kainga Ora spent $204,897.00 on customary monetary gifts, many at $1,500-2,000 a pop.

Kainga Ora's koha policy says 'expenditure over $1000 requires preapproval in writing by two Tier 2 managers or the Chief Executive Officer'. In 2020 and 2021, there were 58 instances in which the CEO or two Tier 2 managers signed off on koha of more than $1,000. This includes 14 times where koha of $2,000 were signed off.

By comparison, here are some of the total amounts other agencies reported spending on koha in 2020/21:

Ministry for the Environment - $3,789.55 Radio NZ - $4,500.00 Human Rights Commission - $3,000.00 Waka Kotahi - $4,950.00 NZTE - $2,066.00 Ministry for Culture and Heritage - $5,229.00 Te Aratuku Whakaata Irirangi MÄori (MÄori Television Service) - $2,200.00 Ministry of Housing and Urban Development - $2,600.00

Taxpayers' Union Executive Director, Jordan Williams, says:

"Kainga Ora's spending on koha is dramatically out of line with the spending of other government agencies in this area. It is a complete outlier and taxpayers are entitled to know why this is the case.

"Discretionary spending on koha in line with MÄori customary practice appears to be common in the public service and most agencies who report on this spending seem to exercise some restraint when they spend in this way. Kainga Ora is out of control spending over $200,000 between 2019 and 2021 alone.

"Taxpayers should be able to expect that government spending is prudent and accountable. Kainga Ora is achieving neither of those things and quite frankly is taking the proverbial.

"Koha is gifting. Small amounts might be justifiable depending on the custom and circumstances. But gifts of one or two grand a time are no longer a token of appreciation; it’s paying for something. Accountability to taxpayers requires this to be documented, taxed as a service, and receipted. Envelopes of cash are a recipe for error and fraud."