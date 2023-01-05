'Jacinda Ardern's lack of input into child poverty reduction portfolio uncovered'

Thursday, 5 January, 2023 - 15:23

Information uncovered by the Taxpayers’ Union suggests that Jacinda Ardern is spending less than an hour per month on her role as Minster for Child Poverty Reduction.

Documents released by DPMC show that in October 2022, Ardern only had one ministerial meeting related to that portfolio which lasted for half an hour. In the last 6 months, Ardern has only spent five hours in relation to this role.

Given New Zealand is in a cost-of-living crisis, child poverty can only be increasing. Instead, we have a minister who clearly cannot allocate time to a role for which she is responsible. If Ardern cannot spend time on the portfolio and is unable to manage her time effectively, she should be assigning her role to someone else who can.

Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director, Jordan Williams, says:

"It is not enough just to associate child poverty with the Prime Ministerial Office to raise the profile of the issue. Children in poverty actually need a minister who can spend the time addressing the problem.

"Since the Prime Minister has indicated that she will be reshuffling Cabinet in January, we suggest that she look closer to home and think about giving her role to somebody else."