Auckland Council middle manager salaries revealed - Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance

Thursday, 5 January, 2023 - 15:20

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance can reveal that the Auckland Council parent employs 436 middle managers paid an average salary of $162,464.

Statistics obtained under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act confirm that 436 middle managers working out of Auckland Council’s head office on Albert Street are paid between $105,185 and $254,400. The average salary for an Auckland Council middle manager is $162,464. The median salary is $160,137.

The definition of a middle manager is contentious. However, the Ratepayers’ Alliance has defined it as those employed in management roles above ‘team leader’ and below the Executive Leadership Team. Auckland Council was asked to disclose how many direct reports each manager and how many middle managers work in essential services. However, this information was withheld on the grounds that it would require substantial collation.

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman Josh Van Veen says:

"The fact is that plum middle management roles are costing ratepayers over $70 million a year. But there has been no demonstration of value. The Council won’t even tell us if these middle managers work in essential services or how many people report to them - apparently, there’s just too many."

These figures only include those working for the core council, not the Council-controlled organisations, such as Auckland Transport, Eke Panuku Development Auckland, and Watercare.

The Ratepayers’ Alliance is calling for Auckland Council to impose a ‘hiring freeze’ on nonessential roles until public concerns about overstaffing and inflated salaries have been addressed by the Governing Body.