Sick of crime? We hear ya! - David Seymour

Thursday, 12 January, 2023 - 10:40

"The ACT Party has today launched the next phase of our ‘We hear ya’ campaign.’ Crime is out of control, whether it’s smash and grabs, ram raids or carjackings, Kiwis have had enough," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"As ACT MPs travelled up and down the country in 2022 carrying out 208 public meetings we heard the fear and frustration from New Zealanders.

"Crime is out of control and they want to see consequences for offenders and victims being taken of.

"No other party has released more policy to tackle crime than ACT. We would:

Introduce Gang Injunction Orders Ankle bracelets for youth offenders Turn Inland Revenue on the gangs Introduce tools to crack down on gangs and illegal firearm use Electronically monitor spending for gang members on welfare Restrict the use of electronic bail, while dropping the target for lower prison numbers Infringement notices for youth offenders, leading to instant, practical penalties instead of justice delayed Introduce Three Strikes for burglary, recognising it is a recidivist crime Introduce financial reparations made by the Crown, so victims don’t have to watch their attacker putting 65 cents a week in their account for 10 years Re-introduce Three Strikes Increasing police in line with the population Introduce a policy of no rehab, no parole An Independent Review of the IPCA Make changes to the Arms Act.

"ACT has listened, we hear ya. We’ve taken your concerns and have come up with practical policies so there are consequences for offenders."