Push for a ban on all live animal exports - Animal Justice Party Aotearoa NZ

The Animal Justice Party of Aotearoa NZ (AJPANZ) is dismayed to learn that farmers in New Zealand are wanting to export goats to China by air for milk.

"Everyone battled hard to get live exports by sea banned after the Gulf Livestock 1 tragedy, and now this happens," says Dr Michael Morris, Party Secretary. "Animals exported by air are not subject to the same rigours they would endure during a long sea voyage, but they are still being sent to a country that has no animal protection laws at all. These animals will be slaughtered with hideous cruelty once their usefulness has expired. In the interests of animal welfare, live export by air must also be banned."

AJPANZ volunteer Rachel Poulain has been a lead organiser for several live export protests outside the Port of Napier. She agrees that all commercial live exports must stop.

"As well as goats, we also still export deer, pigs, llamas, alpacas, horses, bees, and millions of day old baby chicks. Sea creatures such as eels and crayfish are not even counted as individuals, but measured by weight in the tonnes. The overwhelming public support for an end to live exports by sea tells us that this cruel practice does not reflect the values of modern Aotearoa. We should be protecting animals, not exploiting them."

If elected, AJPANZ would push for a ban on all live animal exports as a matter of priority.