There is such a thing as a free lunch and taxpayers are funding it - Taxpayers' Union

Thursday, 19 January, 2023

Official Information Act requests have revealed that in the 2021/22 financial year the Department of Internal Affairs and the Department of Conservation spent $406,064 and $391,000 on catering respectively.

Callum Purves, Campaigns Manager at the Taxpayers’ Union says:

"No one would begrudge public servants a few morning teas and a Christmas Party each year, but when one department alone is getting close to spending half a million dollars on catering, questions need to be asked.

"That is a lot of sausage rolls and lamingtons!

"The past few years have been increasingly difficult for Kiwis with the pandemic and cost of living crisis putting the squeeze on wallets. When people are counting every dollar in order to get by, they should be able to expect that the Government is treating every tax dollar with the same prudence.

"Ministers Jan Tinetti and Poto Williams must send a ‘please explain’ to their ministries and ensure they have a healthy respect for the hard work that goes into earning the money that generates the taxes they spend."