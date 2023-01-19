Luxon thanks Ardern for her contribution

Thursday, 19 January, 2023 - 16:08

Jacinda Ardern has made a significant contribution to New Zealand, in what is a difficult and demanding job as Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition Christopher Luxon says.

"I would like to thank Ms Ardern for her service to New Zealand. Her leadership in the aftermath of the Christchurch terror attacks was simultaneously strong and compassionate, and is something she can be proud of.

"She was also a strong ambassador for New Zealand on the world stage.

"On behalf of the National Party, I wish her and her family all the very best for the future."