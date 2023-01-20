Social Credit leader passes away

|
The leader of the Social Credit party, Chris Leitch, passed away this morning after a long battle with neck cancer.
He is survived by his wife Anne, son Andrew, two stepdaughters Tracey and Darian, and brother Tim.
Mr Leitch was a long time activist for Social Credit having held just about every position in the party since he first became involved in 1972, a feat he was awarded life membership for in 2012.
His father was candidate in the 1960s and his brother has also been a candidate several times.
The Social Credit Political League came into existence 70 years ago in 1953 and has stood candidates in every election and most by-elections since that date.
It has been successful in getting six MP’s into parliament in that time.
