NZ Outdoors and Freedom Party calls for a snap election

Friday, 20 January, 2023 - 14:07

"With change in the air, let's do New Zealand a favour and have a snap election'" says Sue Grey co-leader of the NZ Outdoors and Freedom Party.The last term of Jacinda's government has been extremely tumultuous. New Zealand has had enough. Its time to remove the entire controlling regime and restore our freedoms, democracy, constitutional checks and balances, and our personal sovereignty. Rather than just a second tier holding pattern, lets find our courage and have some real change."

The last few years have serially eroded our trust in government. This is not surprising as its became increasingly clear that decisions were made to suit globalist and corporate masters rather than the people of New Zealand. We have watched our assets and rights being stripped away contrary to the interests of most New Zealanders. Our media has been bought off, our submissions have been ignored and government funded dis-information officers"Thought Police" have bullied those who tried to express different views. The global control and economy have been a huge fail for New Zealand. People were disconnected from families and support networks, mandated out of their careers and now interest rate hikes are displacing them from their homes.

The current crop of elected representatives abused our trust over the last few years, showing no regard for the traditional checks and balances on power or the rule of law, and no respect for our people. What type of government pushes its ideology ahead of the rights of its people. Instead of respect for each other and our different views and solutions, we have suffered active discrimination, bullying and state controlled media.The system is broken. There is no obvious replacement anywhere in Parliament to reunite or inspire our nation.National is simply the other wing of the same globalist bird.

Its time to be brave and do something different. Rather than letting the existing MPs and their union mates choose another leader, let's have a snap election' and let the people decide.

We've had enough of spending summer writing submissions to protect our water, air, foods and herbs, only to be ignored by the globalist interests. Let's start afresh with new leaders who love New Zealand, our people and our amazing environment, and who will reclaim our freedoms and help inspire New Zealand to be the great country we once were.