PSA congratulates new Labour Party Leader Chris Hipkins

Sunday, 22 January, 2023 - 15:06

The Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi congratulates Chris Hipkins on his confirmation as the new Labour Party Leader and presumptive Prime Minister.

"The PSA has worked closely with him as Minister for the Public Service and as the COVID 19 Response Minister.

"He has been a strong and steady Minister at a time of crisis when difficult decisions have had to be made.

"Chris Hipkins has shown a deep commitment to building effective community and public services and has shown respect for the critical role that those working in the public service play in creating a prosperous and fair New Zealand.

"Understanding and valuing the vital contribution of community and public service workers is fundamental to the future of all New Zealanders.

"The PSA wishes Chis Hipkins all the best as he takes on his new roles as Labour Leader and Prime Minister," said Kerry Davies.