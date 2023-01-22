Luxon congratulates new Labour Leader - National Party

Sunday, 22 January, 2023 - 17:37

Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon has congratulated Chris Hipkins on his selection as Leader of the Labour Party.

"It is a great privilege and responsibility to lead a political party and our nation, and I wish him and his deputy Carmel Sepuloni all the best in their new roles.

"However, New Zealanders need more than a change in Labour leadership. They need a National government that gets things done.

"Chris Hipkins has been part of a government that has utterly failed to deliver.

"For the past five and a half years Labour have demonstrated they have no plan to deal with the cost of living crisis, rising crime, an overwhelmed health system and falling educational achievement.

"National will provide tax relief so Kiwis keep more of what they earn. National will restore law and order - with real consequences for serious youth offenders, and National will tackle gangs, and ban gang patches in public. National will provide incentives and sanctions to get young people off welfare and into work.

"A National government will get things done."