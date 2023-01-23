New PM needs to prioritise fixing our roads - National Road Carriers

Monday, 23 January, 2023 - 11:37

National Road Carriers Association (NRC) is pleased new Prime Minister Hipkins has stated he is going to focus on the big issues business is facing.

NRC CEO Justin Tighe-Umbers says for the road transport industry the biggest issue is the shocking state of our roads.

"Every day, potholes and undriveable surfaces cause expensive damage and delays to our nation’s trucking fleet. Our road conditions are a disgrace for a wealthy, developed country like New Zealand. Ninety-three per cent of our goods are delivered by trucks - and our poor roading is making all these goods more expensive.

"Our road network is getting worse each year as maintenance continues to fall behind. Despite all the money collected for roading, less than half of the maintenance needed is being carried out each year.

"NRC and the trucking industry call for Prime Minister Hipkins firstly to prioritise fixing our roads by committing annual spend to cover all the road repairs needed.

"Secondly, a 50-year roading infrastructure plan needs to be locked-in out of political reach. This will give road contractors a pipeline of work, and the confidence to invest in tooling up, delivering more roading for the dollar over the long-term."